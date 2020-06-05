    For Quick Alerts
      Shamas Siddiqui On Sexual Harassment Case Filed By Niece Against Younger Brother

      Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been in the news for a while now over his split from his wife, Aaliya Siddiqui, who has made the matter of divorce public. Adding to the controversy, it was reported that Nawaz's niece had filed a sexual harassment case against a man she identified as her uncle.

      While Nawaz has maintained that he will not be commenting on it, his brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui took to his Twitter handle to issue a statement of his own. In a series of tweets, he wrote that a few people were taking advantage of the situation and defaming his younger brother, Minazuddin.

      Shamas Reacts To Sexual Harassment Case Filed By Niece

      Shamas wrote, "Few people are doing illegal work by taking advantage of lockdown and using a name and chasing the media, especially after being absconded in the trial of the court."

      He added, "I hope justice prevails and their warrants will be recalled as soon as the court opens! I have been busy writing my next film in the lockdown. It's sad to hear such news of how someone is being defamed. Just after, I got in touch with my lawyers. I got to know that under the 7/8 POSCO act, the husband of the lady in the video has been accused and she has been accusing my younger brother Minazuddin for no reason but under someone's influence."

      In an interview with Times of India, Shamas had said that case has been going on for two years, shuffling between the High Court and the Supreme Court. Talking about the niece in question, he had said that she is the daughter of a brother who stays in Dehradun.

      Story first published: Friday, June 5, 2020, 19:03 [IST]
