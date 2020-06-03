Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Estranged Wife Aaliya Hints ‘A Lot Will Be Revealed’ About The Actor’s Family

Today, a leading daily reported that Nawazuddin Siddiqui's niece has filed a sexual harassment case against his brother at Delhi's Jamia police station. "I have filed a complaint about sexual harassment by my uncle when I was nine years old. My parents were divorced when I was two years old, so I had a step mother. I was tortured a lot. As a child I didn't understand thinking it was my uncle, but when I grew up I realized it was a different kind of touch. There was violence too," she told to ETimes.

She further dragged Nawazuddin's name and said, "Even after my marriage, my father and Nawaz bade papa was also involved, filed false cases to harass my in-laws."

After Nawazuddin's niece allegations, his estranged wife, Aaliya Siddiqui also shared a tweet about the actor's family and wrote, "This is just the beginning. Thanking God for sending so much support already. Lot will be revealed, shocking the world as I am not the only one who suffered in silence. Let's see how much of TRUTH money can buy & who all would they continue to BRIBE."

Further slamming Nawazuddin and his brother, Aaliya wrote, "Who knew about this offence & kept quiet, time will tell. Let's see who is finally punished for CRIME & for NON-REPORTING & Who will be "LET-GO". Image & Reputation of NONE is more important than life & safety of a child. SAD. The child had to stand for herself without support."

Aaliya further added that children need care and support, and no one should take advantage of any helpless child. She wrote that she is happy to know that every person who has information about child abuse is punished for failing to report the offence. "Non-reporting of cases to protect image of person or family is a bigger crime," said Aaliya.