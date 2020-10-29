nawazuddin-siddiqui-had-cried-bitterly-when-kamal-haasan-removed-his-role-from-his-film

Speaking to an entertainment portal, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui reminisced about his struggling days in Bollywood and revealed that he had cried bitterly, when Kamal Haasan axed his role from his 2000 film Hey Ram. The actor further shared that Kamal's daughter, Shruti Haasan had consoled him when his role was removed from the film. Hey Ram also had a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. The film was directed by Kamal Haasan and the latter also played the lead character of the film.

While speaking to SpotboyE, Nawazuddin said that there were many incidents when he did small roles, but his roles were edited out from the film.

Speaking about one such role being axed from Hey Ram, Siddiqui said, "I was his Hindi dialogue coach on his film Hey Ram (2000) which he directed and also played the lead. When Kamalji offered me a small role in Hey Ram I was as excited as a child. He is one of my idols alongside Dilip Kumar, Naseeruddin Shah, Anthony Hopkins and Denzel Washington. I've seen each and every film of theirs repeatedly."

"It was actually a substantial role. I was supposed to be this victim of a mob attack whom Kamalji rescues.I was excited about this opportunity to share screen space with my idol," added Nawazuddin.

Even though he cried bitterly for being removed from the film, Nawazuddin said that he held no grudge against Haasan. He said, "How could I be resentful? Kamalji is such a complete artiste with his knowledge stretching far beyond.Unka toh mujhe naam bhil lene mein hichkichaahat hoti hai (I hesitate to even say his name)."

With respect to work, Nawazuddin was last seen in Netflix film Serious Men. He will next be seen in Bole Chudiyan.

