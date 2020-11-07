Nawazuddin Siddiqui Is In No Hurry To Resume Work; Says Safety And Survival Is More Important

While the film industry is slowly getting back on its feet in terms of shootings with the relaxation in the COVID-19 lockdown, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is in no hurry to get back to work.

In a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, the Sacred Games actor was quoted as saying, "I am a kind of person, who moulds and adjusts according to the given situation, so I was fine with loads of work, and I am also okay when there's been no shoots etc. Iss samay safety aur survival sabse zyaada important hai. Jab waqt aayega toh kaam bhi kar lenge (As of now, safety and survival is more important. Work will arrive with time."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's last few projects including Ghoomketu, Raat Akeli and Serious Men released on OTT platforms. Speaking about it, the actor said that he is not bothered by the medium.

The actor was quoted as saying, "For me, the medium has never really mattered. Even now, if people are able to watch my work on a streaming site, why should I complain? It's a new space and I am enjoying it. Even audiences, who were happily consuming a particular kind of formulaic, happy-go-lucky fare, have got exposed to quality world cinema that, in turn, has moulded their taste in a big way. And that's great news for actors like me. I feel once all of this (COVID-19 pandemic) settles down, people's perspective and outlooks towards things, and even life, will alter in some way."

Nawazuddin said that for him, the lockdown has been a blessing in disguise. "Isme koi doubt nahi hai ki pandemic/lockdown bahut saare logon ke liye pareshaaniyan lekar aaya. And that's why so many people, in general, complain about it but I look at it as a sort of blessing in disguise," the actor told the daily.

He further added, "Earlier, where was the fursat to just sit, talk and enjoy such great time with your loved ones. The same holds true for me too because the lockdown has given me an opportunity to spend quality time with family, especially my mother. Mumbai mein toh din kahaan chala jaata hai pata nahi chalta, as you are always running around for meetings, and shoots etc."

Talking about how he spent a majority of the lockdown days between his village, Budhana (Uttar Pradesh) and Dehradun (his younger brother's house in Uttarakhand), Nawazuddin said, "I have done farming (at his family-owned farmland), watched some great movies and also spent time with my nieces and nephews. Aur kya chahiye? It's surely been a very difficult time for everyone but aapke paas do hi options hain: either, you keep complaining, or try and look for some positives. I prefer the latter."

The actor revealed that he also caught up with films starring some of his most favourite actors like Anthony Hopkins, Daniel Day Lewis, Ricardo Darin and Tony Leung among others, during the lockdown.

With respect to Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming movies, the actor will next be seen in Bole Chudiyan and Jogira Sara Ra Ra.

ALSO READ: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Wants To Change The Name 'Bollywood'

ALSO READ: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Had Cried Bitterly When Kamal Haasan Removed His Role From His Film