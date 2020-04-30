Nawazuddin Siddiqui On Rivalry With Irrfan Khan: During The Lunchbox We Were Made Out To Be Rivals

Nawazuddin: Irrfan Bhai Was Like An Elder Brother

While speaking to Filmfare, Nawazuddin said, "Irrfan Bhai was my mentor. He was like an elder brother, and he remained one till the end. People seem to think we came together for The Lunchbox. But our relationship went back a long way. In 2000 Irrfan Bhai directed me in an hour-long film titled Alvida. It is one of my best films. I wonder why he never directed after that. Because, Irrfan Bhai had the clear-headed focus of a born director."

‘During The Lunchbox We Were Made Out To Be Rivals”

He further added, "We also worked together in a short film called Bypass which had Asif Kapadia (who directed Irrfan Bhai in Warrior) as a producer, and then in 2013 in a film called Meridian Line. Working with Irrfan Bhai was always a pleasure. I considered him my mentor, my elder brother. This relationship of respect remained unchanged until his death; although during The Lunchbox we were made out to be rivals."

‘It Wasn’t Right To Be Pitched Against Him As A Rival’

Nawazuddin also asserted that he always looked up to Irrfan as a mentor. "To be pitched against him as a rival was not right. Luckily it didn't affect our personal equation. I continued to be in touch with him during his illness."

Nawazuddin On Irrfan’s Final Goodbye

Speaking of his sudden demise, Nawazuddin said that his end has left him shocked and thinking about the uncertainty of life. He further said that he will always cherish Irrfan as a human being and an actor.

"He was beyond brilliant in Haasil, The Namesake and Maqbool. He never seemed to act. You never caught him out acting. He had such a long way to go. Why did this have to happen to him? I've seen my sister suffer and die of cancer. I know what it does to the entire family. I wish Irrfan Bhai peace in heaven and his family the strength to carry on. I will miss him," concluded Siddiqui with a heavy heart.