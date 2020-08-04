Ebrahim Alkazi Passes Away; Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Randeep Hooda Mourn The Death Of ‘Guru Of Gurus’

Ebrahim Alkazi, the longest serving director of the National School of Drama, who mentored acting greats like Naseeruddin Shah and Om Puri, passed away in the afternoon, on August 4, 2020. Alkazi was 93.

Many actors and celebrities took to their social media profiles to mourn the great loss to art and theatre. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Sudhir Mishra, Madhur Bhandarkar were among them.

Calling Alkazi a magician, Nawazuddin tweeted, "The true architect of the Modern Indian Theatre. The Doyen who possessed the extreme knowledge in all the aspects of ART. The magician who nurtured many greats of theatre. May your brightest spark from the heaven keeps us enlightening #EbrahimAlkazi #RIP."

Randeep Hooda too referred to Alkazi as the Guru of the Gurus in his tweet, as he wrote, "The Guru of Gurus so many have learnt from and tried to emulate .. Ebrahim Alkazi - the real father of Modern Indian Theatre .. may the light you shone keep shining through countless others as it shines through now .. Rest in Peace Sir condolences to the family."

Madhur Bhandarkar wrote, "Sad to hear demise of #EbrahimAlkazi sir , A legendary theatre personality will be remembered for his contribution towards revolutionising theatre in India and was instrumental in shaping the career of generations of actors. #OmShanti Folded hands #EbrahimAlkazi."

Zeeshan Ayyub wrote, "Just got the sad news...#EbrahimAlkazi sahab passed away...end of an era for sure...one of the pillars of modern Indian theatre....RIP sir."

Sudhir Mishra tweeted, "One can write a volumes about him . A theatre Director , a teacher , a art curator . A great great man . Unfortunately we like mediocrity! Ebrahim Alkazi, credited for revolutionising theatre in India, passes away at 95."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "His contributions to the world of art and culture are noteworthy ... Shri Ebrahim Alkazi will be remembered for his efforts to make theatre more popular and accessible across India,"

His son Feisal Alkazi told PTI, "Dad died this evening at 2.45 pm after a massive heart attack. He was admitted to the Escorts hospital the day before yesterday."