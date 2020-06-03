Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui Reacts To Sexual Harassment Allegations

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui Siddiqui was recently accused of sexual harassment by his niece. While speaking with a leading tabloid, she revealed that the incident took place when she was nine-years-old.

The niece was quoted as saying by Times of India, "I have filed a complaint about sexual harassment by my uncle when I was nine years old. My parents were divorced when I was two years old, so I had a step mother. I was tortured a lot. As a child I didn't understand thinking it was my uncle, but when I grew up I realized it was a different kind of touch. There was violence too."

In the same interview, she also mentioned that Nawazuddin supported Shamas stating that an uncle does not think in such a way.

Now, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamas has finally reacted to his niece's allegations with a series of tweets.

Stating that a case is already in the Uttarakhand High Court, he clarified, "How can someone misguide the law and file the same case with different statement at @DelhiPolice, when there was no name of @Nawazuddin_S in the earlier statement given 2 years back to Court & the case is in #UttrakhandHighCourt as well."

"It clearly indicates the motive and the person behind publicising this fake things in media. Truth will be uncovered soonest. @CPDelhi #NawazuddinSiddiqui," read his next tweet.

Earlier, Nawazuddin's estranged wife Aaliya lashed out at the actor and his family over the sexual harassment allegations by his niece. She tweeted, "Who knew about this offence & kept quiet, time will tell. Let's see who is finally punished for CRIME & for NON-REPORTING & Who will be "LET-GO". Image & Reputation of NONE is more important than life & safety of a child. SAD. The child had to stand for herself without support."

Recently, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was in the news for his bitter divorce dispute with Aaliya. It was reported that the latter had served the actor divorce papers after a decade of marriage.

