Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Brother Shamas Opens Up About Aaliya's Allegations: It Is All False, Lies

Shamas's Lawyer On Aaliya's Allegations

Reportedly, Shamas has filed four cases against his sister-in-law, Aaliya. Shamasuddin Siddiqui's lawyer Adnan Shaikh told ETimes, "This is not a lawless country. Courts are working but Aalia Siddiqui has not yet filed a single court case since months. Our client Shamsuddin Siddiqui is ready with all evidence. Using this evidence He has already filed cases of Extortion, Blackmail, Defamation & Fraud against her and these have been accepted by court."

Another Fraud Case Filed

There has also been a fraud case filed as Aaliya was the producer for Bollywood film Holy Cow. Adnan revealed that Indian Motion Pictures Producers' Association have also been involved.

He added, "IMPPA has also been informed about the issue of fraud and they have started their action with regards to the movie ‘Holy Cow'. Aalia Siddiqui has also damaged Shamasji's Land Rover car and we have served her a notice for claim of damages as the driver was witness to this damage. Justice depends on evidence not Twitter posts therefore we have faith in the system."

Sister-In-Laws Asking For Public Apology

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's sisters-in-law have also filed cases against Aalia Siddiqui for defaming and maligning their husbands and have asked for a public apology.