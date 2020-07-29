Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Brother Shamas Pens Cryptic Tweet About Rhea Chakraborty

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui has joined the voices demanding in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The director took to his Twitter account and expressed his opinion on the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Yesterday, Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh filed a first information report (FIR) against Rhea Chakraborty and claimed that she defrauded Sushant and should be booked for abetment to suicide.

Shamas, without naming anyone in his tweet has taken an indirect dig at Rhea Chakraborty. He claimed that there were people like Rhea Chakraborty in Bollywood who blackmailed others for money and destroyed their reputation. The tweet read, "यहाँ पर बहुत सारे #rehachakraborty जैसे लोग हैंजो ब्लैक्मेल कर लोगों की मेहनत और इज़्ज़त पर पानी फेर देना चाहते हैंपैसा और सब कुछ हड़प कर लेना चाहते हैं। चाहे वो ब्लैक्मेल पर्सनली किया जाये या मीडिया और ट्विटर के द्वारा।"

(There are many like #rehachakraborty here who will blackmail you and lay waste all your hard work and the respect that you have earned. They will take everything thing from you, whether they blackmail you personally or through media and twitter.)

Shamas On Aaliya's Claims Earlier this year, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's family has been making the headlines since the actor's wife Aaliya filed for divorce. Aaliya had alleged that Nawazuddin was talking to his girlfriends while she was pregnant, and it was Shamas who had given her phone bills of the actor revealing the same. Reacting to the claims, Shamas had told ETimes, "It is all baseless and untrue. Nawazbhai was shooting for ‘Gangs of Wasseypur' then and I was not even there with him. It is all false, lies. How will I give my brother's bills to her? It is his personal number and I was not even living with him then." Shamas's Lawyer On Aaliya's Allegations According to reports, Shamas has also filed four cases against Aaliya. His lawyer Adnan Shaikh informed ETimes, "This is not a lawless country. Courts are working but Aalia Siddiqui has not yet filed a single court case since months. Our client Shamsuddin Siddiqui is ready with all evidence. Using this evidence He has already filed cases of Extortion, Blackmail, Defamation & Fraud against her and these have been accepted by court." Sushant Singh Rajput Passed Away On June 14 Meanwhile, Mumbai Police are still investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, and now a team from Bihar police has also joined the case after the new FIR filed by the late actor's father.

