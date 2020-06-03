Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Niece Files A Sexual Harassment Complaint Against The Actor's Brother
Last month, one of the most shocking news reports were about Nawazuddin Siddiqui's divorce. While filing for divorce, Aaliya Siddiqui also alleged that she had been mentally and physically tortured by Nawazuddin's family in the past. Surprisingly, a new report in TOI now states that Nawazuddin's niece has filed a complaint in New Delhi's Jamia police station, alleging sexual harassment by his brother.
E Times also reported that her parents were divorced when she was two years old. She also shared an incident with the paper from the time when she was nine years old. "I have filed a complaint about sexual harassment by my uncle when I was nine years old. My parents were divorced when I was two years old, so I had a step mother. I was tortured a lot. As a child I didn't understand thinking it was my uncle, but when I grew up I realized it was a different kind of touch. There was violence too."
She also went on to share that she was disappointed on not receiving any support from her uncle Nawazuddin. When she shared the truth with him, he didn't believe her. "Nawaz bade papa once asked me what I want to do in life, I told him all that was happening with me and that I felt mentally disturbed. But he said there is nothing like that. I thought that atleast bade papa (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) would understand, he lives in a different society and would have a different mentality. But he was like ‘chacha hai, aisa kabhi nahi kar sakte'."
Now married and living in New Delhi with her husband, Nawazuddin's niece has full support of her in-laws. She revealed in the report that they are being harassed for supporting her. "Even after my marriage, my father and Nawaz bade papa was also involved, filed false cases to harass my in-laws. If they would have been strict then this would not have happened. They never believed me. Even now every six months my father files some cases and I am sure he will do something after my complaint too. But I have got a lot of support from my husband for this. I have the proof of all the physical violence, which I had sent to my husband."
Fans are shocked to hear the news about the actor's family. Earlier in 2020, Nawazuddin's sister passed away and the actor's mother has been facing health issues. He is reportedly staying with his family during the lockdown, in Budhana, Uttar Pradesh.
