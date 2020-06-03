Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Niece Files A Sexual Harassment Complaint Against The Actor's Brother

Nawazuddin With Wife Aaliya Siddiqui

She also went on to share that she was disappointed on not receiving any support from her uncle Nawazuddin. When she shared the truth with him, he didn't believe her. "Nawaz bade papa once asked me what I want to do in life, I told him all that was happening with me and that I felt mentally disturbed. But he said there is nothing like that. I thought that atleast bade papa (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) would understand, he lives in a different society and would have a different mentality. But he was like ‘chacha hai, aisa kabhi nahi kar sakte'."

Now married and living in New Delhi with her husband, Nawazuddin's niece has full support of her in-laws. She revealed in the report that they are being harassed for supporting her. "Even after my marriage, my father and Nawaz bade papa was also involved, filed false cases to harass my in-laws. If they would have been strict then this would not have happened. They never believed me. Even now every six months my father files some cases and I am sure he will do something after my complaint too. But I have got a lot of support from my husband for this. I have the proof of all the physical violence, which I had sent to my husband."

Fans are shocked to hear the news about the actor's family. Earlier in 2020, Nawazuddin's sister passed away and the actor's mother has been facing health issues. He is reportedly staying with his family during the lockdown, in Budhana, Uttar Pradesh.