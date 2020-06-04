Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Niece Reveals Minazuddin Attacked Her And Has Done It To Other Girls In Family

The Family Equation And Why No One Believed Her

She also revealed that she told everyone what was happening repeatedly, and when they still refused to believe her, Minaz "became more aggressive and had even said, 'No one is believing you now, why would they believe you later?' He wanted me to give into his demands."

Taking about Nawazuddin and family's equation with her in-laws, she said, "My father had slapped a kidnapping case on my husband because they were against the boy I had married. He has supported me a lot. So, when they had tried dragging him and his family into a kidnapping case, I had stood in front of the judge in Nainital and asked, 'Who has kidnapped me? I'm right here.' Nawaz bade papa had used all his connections to try and put my husband in jail. Thankfully, the judge never agreed. So, they tried everything to ensure that I wouldn't be happy even after marriage."

The Most Scariest Incident Of Her Life

Nawazuddin's niece reportedly got married after running away from home. Sharing the scariest incident of her life, she shared that during her visit to Delhi for a family function, Minaz has whacked her with his belt for resisting him. She added that her dadi had gone downstairs and "Minaz had come and started touching me inappropriately, again. I screamed, but he held my mouth, and continued touching me. He tried forcing himself on me, but I kept resisting. I shouted again, so he removed his belt and began whacking me ferociously on my chest and back for at least 5 whole minutes. He even started pulling my hair and hitting me. My condition was so bad that I took a pic of myself and sent it to the man whom I'm married to now (they weren't married then) and told him to come and take me away or I might commit suicide. He arrived the next day and took me away. I couldn't file an FIR then as I had no identity back then and they'd have quashed it. We then eloped and had a court marriage as I was already 18+."

She also told Bollywood Life that nobody besides Minaz had molested her, but she believes that, "they were all responsible for what was happening. However, Shamas chachu (Shamas Nawab Siddiqui, Nawaz's other brother) had once offered that I come to Bombay, but insisted that I surrender everything and forget that he's my chachu (uncle). They all thought that since I'm a motherless child, they could do what they want with me."

Shamas Nawab Siddiqui's Reaction To Sexual Harassment Allegations

Talking about Shamas' claims on Twitter, she said, "The thing is that they still don't understand that I have all the proof I need in form of pictures and chats that I had shared with my husband, before marrying him back then. And about names not coming in the earlier complaint, well...I had named everyone that had to be, but their names were suppressed due to influence. As a matter of fact, I can't reveal their names, but there are other little girls in the house with whom this has happened, and it's Minaz who has done it every time."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has not responded to any claims yet. However, the actor is currently dealing with the divorce filed by wife Aaliya Siddiqui. Fans have been shocked by the new reports and it has also led to severe backlash on social media.