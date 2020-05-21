Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Debuts On Twitter To Stand Up For Herself; Slams Affair Rumours!

Aaliya Accuses Nawazuddin Of Attacking Her Reputation

"In able to protect his own wrongs, Nawazuddin and his team are trying to attack my reputation. I will show the world what is the truth behind the whole thing. My simplicity is not my weakness. Do follow me on Twitter and I shall be disclosing some shocking facts," Aaliya issued an official statement before her Twitter debut.

Aaliya Siddiqui Says Money Cannot Buy Truth

Her first tweet read, "This is Aliya Siddiqui. I am forced to put the truth concerning me on Twitter so that there is no miscommunication. Let the truth not be silenced by misuse and abuse of power. Truth cannot be bought or be manipulated with."

"I am now learning to stand up & speak for myself, be strong, for the sake of my children. I have not done any wrong till date & therefore I am not worried. However I do not appreciate anyone harming my reputation or character to save someone else. Money can't buy truth," read her next tweet.

Aaliya Denies Being In A Relationship With Another Man

Slamming rumours of her being involved with another man, Aaliya tweeted, "To begin with let me clarify that I am not into ANY RELATIONSHIP with any MAN; and any media report which make such claims, are absolutely false. It appears that some section of the media have manipulated with my photograph to make such ridiculous claims to divert attention."

There were rumours doing the rounds that Aaliya was seeing a media person named Peeyush Pandey, which the latter denied in an interview.

Aaliya's Reason For Seeking Divorce From Nawazuddin

"Two months of lockdown gave me a lot of time to introspect. Self-respect is extremely important in a marriage. Woh meri khatam ho chuki thi, I didn't have that. I was made to feel like a nobody, I always felt alone. His brother (Nawazuddin's brother) Shamas was also an issue. I have gone back to my original name, Anjana Kishor Pandey. I don't want to be reminded that I am using someone's identity for my benefit," Aaliya had said in a recent interview.