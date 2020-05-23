Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Slams Affair Rumours: Some People Don't Want Truth To Be Out

Aaliya Siddiqui Lashes Out At The Affair Rumours

Aaliya told the tabloid, "Some people only know how to cheat and malign others. They don't want the truth to be out. Everyone knows about Nawaz's affairs and how he had cheated too. Even Niharika Singh (who was in a relationship with Nawazuddin) said she was unaware of his marriage. He revealed many things in his book. I'm surprised that someone can get down to this level."

Aaliya Clarifies The Truth Behind The Picture

Expressing surprise at how "a photograph from a party has been cropped and circulated by saying I'm having an affair", Aaliya clarified that the picture doing the rounds is in fact from a party for Sai Kabir's Holy Cow, a project that she bankrolled, and several people clicked photographs there.

She further added, "If you check photos I tweeted, you would know."

Aaliya Reveals Shocking Details About Their Marriage

She told the tabloid, "He doesn't care much about his children, and hasn't met them in the last few months. He would refuse to come for simple things like attending school meeting and events where his children wanted him. He doesn't want to take responsibility for the children, and so I have asked for their sole custody."

Aaliya Claims Nawazuddin Used To Misbehave With Her Friends And Family

Recalling the early days in their marriage, she shared, "We started our life in a small one-room set-up in Ekta Nagar, Mumbai. We were living in then. He would be rude and careless, but I thought his struggles were making him bitter and we were in love. But after he earned fame, it became worse. He would misbehave with my friends and family members too."

Aaliya revealed that her kids would get scared seeing them fight and would tell him, "Papa, aap mummy se aise baat maat karo."

She also alleged that Nawazuddin's brother Ayazuddin had hit her once, and she went through "mental torture" by Shamas. "When we were going through all this, his family members made it worse," claimed Nawaz's estranged wife Aaliya.

Aaliya Reveals How Nawazuddin Reacted When She Asked Him For Divorce

Aaliya said that despite of all this, she stayed strong, something she learnt to be in her growing up years with her siblings, after they lost their parents at an early age.

"Maybe that's why I could be with Nawaz for 16 years, while his first wife couldn't take it more than five months. He would insult me at every step, and I was losing my self-respect," she told Hindustan Times. Aaliya further revealed that when she told Nawazuddin about the divorce, he told her, "Jo karna hai karo".