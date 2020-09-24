Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Anjana's Complaint Against Actor Is False, Claims Brother Shamas Siddiqui

Nawazuddin's Wife Anjana Had Claimed That Shamas Is Absconding

On September 21, Anjana tweeted, "@ShamasSiddiqui is absconding since almost a week & Police are on the look-out for him. He is wanted for serious crimes. Anyone having any information of him, please share so that he can be duly arrested for custodial interrogation as per Court Order. Please help."

Shamas Siddiqui Reacts To Anjana's Allegations

Claiming that Anjana's allegations against him and his brother are false, Shamas wrote in his tweet, "I was never on the run, I was out for my next film's recce & in regard to the false complaint against me, it has been stayed by the Hon'ble Bombay High Court. The complaint against Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is also false & will be heading to Hon'ble BHC for this too #SatyaMevJayate."

Shamas Siddiqui Says His Family Is Being Accused In False Cases

His next tweet read, "Chahe to 10-12 Jhoote cases kar do but Mai apna 2.16 Cr tumse court mein le kar hi rahunga... Parivaar ko bhi jhoote cases mein phasaya ja raha hai aur ye saza mil rahi hai 30 crore ki demand puri na karne ki..." (You can file 10-12 false cases if you want but I will take back my 2.16 crore from you... my family is being accused in false cases, which is a punishment for not fulfilling the demand of 30 crores)

Anjana's Lawyer Had Earlier Issued An Official Statement

"My client had submitted a detailed written complaint to Versova Police Station for Rape, Cheating and Deceitfully causing cohabitation by inducing her a belief of lawful marriage, under sections 375, 376 (k), 376 (n), 420 and 493 of the Indian Penal Code against Mr Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Hopefully, the F.I.R will be registered soon," the statement read.