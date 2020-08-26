Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Sushant Singh Rajput Was A Big Star, Money Meant Nothing To Him

While speaking to an entertainment portal, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui said that he was baffled when he learnt that actor Sushant Singh Rajput is no more in the world. Nawazuddin, who is well-known for his craft, also spoke about Sushant as an artiste, and said that he was a big star and money meant nothing to him.

Nawazuddin told Bollywood Hungama, "He was a big star. He could have done the biggest of blockbusters. Instead he did Detective Byomkesh Bakshy and Sonchiriya. Sushant was a true artiste. He was driven by a passion for his work. Money meant nothing to him."

Nawazuddin also shared that he met Sushant on several occasions, and they both liked each other. The Raat Akeli Hai actor also asserted that every time he met Sushant, he could feel his positive vibes.

"Which is why I found it hard to believe when he was suddenly gone. How could Sushant Singh Rajput be done with life? He was so full of life and ideas," added Siddiqui.

While singing praises of the deceased actor, Siddiqui said that Sushant was full of life, and he was a born conversationalist. He further added, "He liked to engage people in conversations. He could spin a magic with words. You were simply charmed into being attentive when he held forth on any topic under the skin."

In the same interview, Nawazuddin also slammed Sushant's self-claimed friends, who are in the limelight for all the wrong reasons, and said, "Who are these friends that are talking about him? Did they even know him?"

Meanwhile, CBI investigation is going on in Sushant Singh Rajput's case to unearth the truth behind his sudden demise.