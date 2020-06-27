Nawazuddin Siddiqui Sends Legal Notice To Wife Aaliya Siddiqui For Defamation

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has sent a legal notice to his wife Aaliya Siddiqui, stating that she retract her statements given to two media platforms. The notice sent through his advocate Adnan Shaikh, asked her to issue written clarifications, failing which, he will initiate legal action against her.

According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the defamation notice talks about Aaliya's interview with a media platform, that quotes her as saying that Nawazuddin has not replied to her divorce notice. The notice also adds one of her other interview with a media outlet that claims that Nawazuddin is not paying her maintenance, nor paying their children's school fees.

Nawazuddin in his legal notice stated that these statements made by Aaliya are untrue. He claims to have replied to her notice within the stipulated 15 days of its receipt. It also stated that Aaliya's claimsof Nawazuddin not paying maintenance and children's fees are a lie and were stated with the intention to defame him. Advocate Adnan Shaikh reportedly said, "My client has been paying maintenance and other expenses including EMIs during the lockdown, just as he did before. It all reflects on his bank account."

On the other end, the report also stated that Aaliya Siddiqui has decided to stand by her claims. She said that she has not lied, has proof and is ready to face legal action if necessary.

Nawazuddin is currently staying in his hometown, Budhana, Uttar Pradesh and seems to have been keeping busy with something other than acting. Earlier this week, the actor took to his Instagram page and shared a video of himself helping out at the farm. He captioned the video, "Done for the day !!!".

While talking to a media portal the actor said farming is in his DNA. "It's not about 'feeling good' or 'enjoyment' because this is a habit and a part of my DNA now. My forefathers were into farming and even I did the same initially -- for close to 25 years of my life. When I moved to Mumbai, it -- of course -- came to a halt but whenever I have gone back to my village, I have always indulged in farming. Honestly, it gives me a lot of peace of mind, and plus, it all also comes very naturally," said Nawazuddin.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Shocked By Wife's Legal Notice Seeking Divorce

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Niece Files Sexual Harassment Complaint Against The Actor's Brother