    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Nawazuddin Siddiqui Sends Legal Notice To Wife Aaliya Siddiqui For Defamation

      By
      |

      Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has sent a legal notice to his wife Aaliya Siddiqui, stating that she retract her statements given to two media platforms. The notice sent through his advocate Adnan Shaikh, asked her to issue written clarifications, failing which, he will initiate legal action against her.

      Nawazuddin Siddiqui Sends Legal Notice To Wife Aaliya Siddiqui For Defamation

      According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the defamation notice talks about Aaliya's interview with a media platform, that quotes her as saying that Nawazuddin has not replied to her divorce notice. The notice also adds one of her other interview with a media outlet that claims that Nawazuddin is not paying her maintenance, nor paying their children's school fees.

      Nawazuddin in his legal notice stated that these statements made by Aaliya are untrue. He claims to have replied to her notice within the stipulated 15 days of its receipt. It also stated that Aaliya's claimsof Nawazuddin not paying maintenance and children's fees are a lie and were stated with the intention to defame him. Advocate Adnan Shaikh reportedly said, "My client has been paying maintenance and other expenses including EMIs during the lockdown, just as he did before. It all reflects on his bank account."

      On the other end, the report also stated that Aaliya Siddiqui has decided to stand by her claims. She said that she has not lied, has proof and is ready to face legal action if necessary.

      Nawazuddin is currently staying in his hometown, Budhana, Uttar Pradesh and seems to have been keeping busy with something other than acting. Earlier this week, the actor took to his Instagram page and shared a video of himself helping out at the farm. He captioned the video, "Done for the day !!!".

      View this post on Instagram

      Done for the day !!!

      A post shared by Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@nawazuddin._siddiqui) on

      While talking to a media portal the actor said farming is in his DNA. "It's not about 'feeling good' or 'enjoyment' because this is a habit and a part of my DNA now. My forefathers were into farming and even I did the same initially -- for close to 25 years of my life. When I moved to Mumbai, it -- of course -- came to a halt but whenever I have gone back to my village, I have always indulged in farming. Honestly, it gives me a lot of peace of mind, and plus, it all also comes very naturally," said Nawazuddin.

      Nawazuddin Siddiqui Shocked By Wife's Legal Notice Seeking Divorce

      Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Niece Files Sexual Harassment Complaint Against The Actor's Brother

      Story first published: Saturday, June 27, 2020, 11:04 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 27, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X