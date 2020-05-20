Nawazuddin Siddiqui Shocked By Wife's Legal Notice Seeking Divorce

Nawauddin And Aaliya With Kids

According to reports, the two had been facing problems in the marriage, but the actor hoped to win back Aaliya's trust, and hence the demand for a divorce came as a shock to him. The news is currently being kept from Nawazuddin's mother, given her weak state of health. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "More than himself, Nawaz is worried about his mother. The news of his impending divorce is being kept a secret from Nawaz's mother for now. But for how long? There is no Eid celebrations in Nawaz's household this year. There is nothing to celebrate."

Aaliya Sent Legal Notice On May 7

After consulting with her family and with their support Aaliya decided to send Nawazuddin a legal notice via email and WhatsApp on May 7, but the actor is yet to respond. "I think he is just keeping quiet regarding the notice and ignoring it. The notice has been sent claiming maintenance and divorce. I would not like to get into the details of the notice regarding what are the contents and what are the allegations, but let me tell you that the allegations are quite serious and those are very sensitive to Mr Siddiqui as well as his family members," the lawyer was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

Nawazuddin's Brother Shamas On The Legal Notice

A report in Zee News revealed that Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother, Shamas Siddiqui found out about the legal notice through the news and will not comment on the matter any further, as it is a legal matter now.

Nawazuddin With Brother Shamas

Married since 2009, the couple hit a rough patch in 2017. Along with divorce and maintenance, Aaliya has asked for full custody of their two kids, daughter Shora Siddiqui and son Yaani Siddiqui.