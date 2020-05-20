Nawazuddin Siddiqui: There Will Be A New Start For Me Once The Lockdown Is Over

Nawauddin On OTT Releases

Ghoomketu, originally completed in 2014 and set to release in 2018, is finally getting released on OTT platform. Many other producers have also opted to release films on OTT platform including Gulabo Sitabo, Shakuntala Devi and more. Many have expressed their disappointment as the move will hurt the theatre business once the lockdown is lifted. Talking about the release of his film on OTT platform, Nawazuddin said that it does not matter to him as an actor, on which platform the film releases.

Ghoomketu To Release On Zee5

"When we were shooting this film, we shot it like how we shoot films for theatres. In today's time, I think OTT is the only way where people are able to watch films. So I don't personally think that it really matters to actors. And actors shouldn't be concerned about whether their films release on OTT or theatres anyway. The fact that our films are able to release is in itself a big thing," Nawazuddin told reporters in the virtual press conference.

Ghoomketu To Premiere On May 22

Directed by Pushpendra Nath Mishra and produced by Phantom Films and Sony Pictures Networks (SPN), Ghoomketu features Nawazuddin as an aspiring writer and filmmaker and Anurag Kashyap as a corrupt cop. The film also stars, Ila Arun, Raghubir Yadav, Swanand Kirkire and Ragini Khanna.

Nawazuddin On Co-Starring With Anurag Kashyap

This is the first time that Nawazuddin has worked with Anurag as a co-star. The two have collaborated on various projects earlier, including films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Raman Raghav 2.0 and Netflix hit crime series, Sacred Games. Talking about their new work dynamic, Nawazuddin added, "While it was a lot of fun, I was never able to consider him a character. I always felt he was Anurag. I would feel he might say, 'Cut' in between and because he is a director I also feared he would catch my mistakes. So there was a little fear when I worked with him as an actor."

Ghoomketu is set to premiere on Zee5 on May 22, 2020.