Nawazuddin Siddiqui Wants To Change The Name 'Bollywood'

Not so long ago, actress Kangana Ranaut pointed out how 'Bollywood' is copied from Hollywood and it should be changed. Now, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui feels the same, and says that if he could, he would change the name of 'Bollywood' itself.

"Yes, I want to change one thing, the name 'Bollywood' itself. Yeh jo udhaar ka naam le rakha hai, sabse pehle humein yeh badalna chahiye," said Nawazuddin when he was asked by a leading daily about what he would like to change in Bollywood.

Nawazuddin, who was recently seen in Netflix film Serious Men directed by Sudhir Mishra spoke about the importance of being recognised in the West and said, "A lot of my films would go to international festivals, and even get awards, but when they would release here, they wouldn't get much response. It's only when they get the validation from West."

Speaking about Serious Men, Siddiqui said, "Thank God, we got such a great response, and it connected with people, but if it wouldn't have, we would have had doubts 'yeh kya ho gaya'. Then when it would have got some award in the West, it would have been termed good here too. Yeh cheez toh hai, but fortunately it didn't happen with Serious Men. People are liking it here. The validation is needed, especially from the West, and it hasn't changed."

Nawazuddin is known for being cast in out-of-the-box films. One just can't typecast him. Put him in any role/character, he will make sure to shine on the screen. When asked if he has ever received an offer from Hollywood, he revealed, "Offers do come, but it's just not materialising. Aisa nahi hai ki mara jaa raha hoon, ya thappa laega unka tab jaake actor kehlaunga. I am not dependent on that, and neither do I want to be. I want my films to go to the West and tell them that we are no less."

Apart from Serious Men, Nawazuddin was also praised for his work in Raat Akeli Hai, which also starred Radhika Apte in the lead role. The crime-thriller drama is currently streaming on Netflix.

