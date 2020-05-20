    For Quick Alerts
      DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Wife Aaliya Says Her Brother-In-Law PHYSICALLY TORTURED Her

      Ever since Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife, Aaliya sent a legal notice to the actor, demanding for a divorce and maintenance money, netizens can't stop wondering what went wrong between the couple! In an exclusive conversation with an entertainment portal, Aliya revealed that in the last few years, she has been tortured by Nawazuddin's family and now, she can't handle the mental/physical abuse anymore!

      Aliya Was Never Happy In Her Marriage

      While speaking to BollywoodLife, Aliya said, "Problems had begun long before, from the time I got married, but I wasn't bringing them forward. I was trying to solve these issues, waiting for them to get better, so I finally had to take this decision. There are many reasons why I finally took this decision."

      ‘Nawaz Never Raised His Hands On Me, But His Brother Did’

      Aliya further stated, "He (Nawaz) had never raised his hands on me, but the shouting and arguments had become unbearable. You could say though that only that was left. Yes, but his family has mentally and physically tortured me a lot. His brother had even hit me."

      ‘There’s A Pattern Of Divorce In Nawaz’s Family’

      Aliya further revealed, "His mother and brothers and sisters-in-law used to stay with us only in Mumbai. So, I've been bearing a lot for too many years. His first wife had also left him for this reason alone. It's a pattern. There are already seven cases registered by the wives of their house against them, and four divorces have taken place. This is the fifth one. It's a pattern in his family."

      Aliya’s Sister Is Standing In Her Support

      "You conceal a lot to avoid embarrassment before others, but how much can you take in love. My sister is supporting me as my father and mother is no more, and my brother had passed away last December," revealed Aliya.

      Aliya's allegations are pretty shocking and disturbing!

