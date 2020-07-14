Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Wife Accuses Him Of Having Affairs While She Was Expecting Her First Child

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui, who has filed for divorce from the actor, has revealed more details about their marriage. In a recent interview, Aaliya accused Nawazuddin of infidelity, and claimed that he was having affairs even when she was pregnant and going through labour. She said that it was Nawaz's brother Shamas, who used to inform her about his affairs.

Aaliya revealed in an interview with Pinkvilla, "I remember it very clearly that even when we were dating and were about to get married, he was already in a relationship with someone else. We used to fight a lot before and after marriage as well. When I was pregnant, I had to drive all by myself for check-ups. My doctor used to tell me that I'm mad and I'm the first lady who's come alone for delivery. My labour pain started and Nawaz and his parents were there. But when I was in pain, my husband is not with me. He was talking to his girlfriend on calls. I knew everything because there used to be itemised statement of phone bills."

She continued, "Shamas gave the phone bills to me. He used to talk to girls for three-four years. I have stayed with him for six years and he didn't have the emotion even when I was going through my first delivery. These were the small reasons why I decided to leave him. After delivery when I came home, I'm told that there are girls who have stayed at my place when I wasn't there. I used to get know about all his relationships from his own brother. He used to share all his private details. He used to tell me, 'chhat pe dekh ke aao tum (check the roof)'. I couldn't tell Nawaz that Shamas told me all this. But we would keep fighting."

Aaliya filed for divorce on May 6 and the actor apparently responded to it on May 15. Nawaz's lawyers have accused Aaliya of a 'slander campaign' against Nawaz.

ALSO READ: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Sends Legal Notice To Wife Aaliya Siddiqui For Defamation

ALSO READ: Aaliya Siddiqui Warned Nawazuddin Siddiqui Against Revealing Personal Details In His Autobiography