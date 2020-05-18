Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Wife Seeks Divorce And Maintenance From The Actor

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui has reportedly sent the former a legal notice demanding divorce and maintenance from him. Aaliya has stated that the couple is facing 'serious' issues in their married life and therefore, she has decided to take this step.

According to Zee News, Aaliya revealed that there are problems in their marriage which she did not want to take up further. Although, she did not reveal what those issues are, she said that they have existed for many years because of Nawazuddin and his brother.

Zee News further quoted Aaliya's lawyers as saying, "Yes, it is to confirm that we have sent a legal notice to Mr Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The notice was sent on behalf of Mrs Aaliya Siddiqui on May 7, 2020. Due to unprecedented COVID-19 times, the notice could not be sent through speed post. It has been sent through email as well as WhatsApp. Mrs Siddiqui, our client, has also said the notice through WhatsApp. However, Mr Siddiqui has not responded till date. I think he is just keeping quiet regarding the notice and ignoring it."

They added, "The notice has been sent claiming maintenance and divorce. I would not like to get into the details of the notice regarding what are the contents and what are the allegations, but let me tell you that the allegations are quite serious and those are very sensitive to Mr Siddiqui as well as his family members."

Nawazuddin and Aaliya have been married for 10 years. Nawazuddin is currently quarantined in his home in hometown, Budhana, in Uttar Pradesh.

