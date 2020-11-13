NCB Arrests Man With Alleged Link To Arjun Rampal's Brother-In-Law in Drugs Probe

Arjun Rampal Arrived At NCB Office On November 13

Rampal also arrived at the NCB office for questioning on Friday, November 13. Notably, NCB officials on November 9 conducted a raid at the residence of Arjun Rampal and seized some electronic gadgets like laptops, mobile phones and tablets. They had also questioned the actor's driver. Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was summoned in for questioned on Wednesday and was grilled six hours. She was called again for another round of questioning following which she arrived at the NCB's zonal office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai on Thursday.

Gabriella Was Also Questioned By NCB For Two Days

Last month, Gabriella's brother Agisilaos was arrested by the NCB from a resort at Lonavala in neighbouring Pune district in a drugs case. After a conditional bail was allowed by the court, NCB once again sought Agisilaos' custody in another drug case related to Dharma Productions executive producer Kshitij Prasad, according to Indian Express.

NCB Also Raided Rampal's Home And Seized Some Electronic Gadgets

The NCB launched a probe back in June 2020 on the basis of WhatsApp chats involving drugs, which were first discovered by ED officials. NCB's probe into the celebrity drugs angle emerged prominently after the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14.