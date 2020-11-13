NCB Arrests Man With Alleged Link To Arjun Rampal's Brother-In-Law in Drugs Probe
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), has questioned Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal and partner Gabriella Demetriades as part of their probe into the alleged drug use in Bollywood. In a fresh development, the agency has now arrested Paul Bartel, in connection in alleged Bollywood drug nexus.
The NCB arrested the Australian national on November 13, who allegedly has links to Gabriella's brother Agisilaos Demetriades, a South African national. It has also been reported that the accused, Paul Bartel is a friend of actor Arjun Rampal. Paul is an architect by profession and lives in Santacruz.
Rampal also arrived at the NCB office for questioning on Friday, November 13. Notably, NCB officials on November 9 conducted a raid at the residence of Arjun Rampal and seized some electronic gadgets like laptops, mobile phones and tablets. They had also questioned the actor's driver. Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was summoned in for questioned on Wednesday and was grilled six hours. She was called again for another round of questioning following which she arrived at the NCB's zonal office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai on Thursday.
Last month, Gabriella's brother Agisilaos was arrested by the NCB from a resort at Lonavala in neighbouring Pune district in a drugs case. After a conditional bail was allowed by the court, NCB once again sought Agisilaos' custody in another drug case related to Dharma Productions executive producer Kshitij Prasad, according to Indian Express.
The NCB launched a probe back in June 2020 on the basis of WhatsApp chats involving drugs, which were first discovered by ED officials. NCB's probe into the celebrity drugs angle emerged prominently after the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14.
