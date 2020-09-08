NCB Arrests Rhea Chakraborty: Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande & Sushant's Sister React

It's known to all that actress Kangana Ranaut has been very vocal about Sushant Singh Rajput's death. From slamming Rhea Chakraborty to biggies like Karan Johar and Mahesh Bhatt, she put out many tweets, which were nothing but a direct attack. Now that Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Rhea Chakraborty, Kangana says that Rhea should expose everyone and she should also reveal the name of mastermind behind Sushant's downfall. For the unversed, the Jalebi actress has been arrested under sections 8 (c), 20 (b), 27 (a), 28 and 29 of NDPS Act.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty Arrested By Narcotics Control Bureau

Kangana told Pinkvilla, "I always said Rhea is just a scape goat, she may be a small-time gold digger or druggie but now she should reveal the names of master minds behind Sushant's epic fall, who finished his career? Who snatched his films? Who ruined his reputation and to top it all who gave him drugs? She should expose everyone now or else it will be too late." (sic)

Meanwhile, netizens are elated that Rhea has been taken into the custody. Many fans and followers of Sushant tweeted that now they can hope justice will be served to the deceased actor's family.

Sushant केस में ड्रग्स एंगल NCB द्धारा Rhea की गिरफ्तारी पर Shweta ने कही ये बात | FilmiBeat

Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti also reacted to Rhea's arrest and tweeted, "#GodIsWithUs."

Ankita Lokhande also reacted to Rhea's arrest and tweeted a picture post that reads, "Nothing happens by chance, by fate. You create your own fate by your actions. That's Karma." She captioned the picture as, "JUSTICE."

As rhea's arrest was in connection with the drug angle in Sushant's death case, it is yet to be seen how the Sushant's case will unfold.