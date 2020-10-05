NCB Deputy Director KPS Malhotra Tests COVID-19 Positive

Others Officers Have Been Quarantined

Reportedly, director-general of the NCB, Ashok Jain, zonal director Sameer Wankhede and eight other officers who came in contact with Malhotra have home quarantined themselves. Around 20 other NCB officers present in Mumbai have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

Kshitij Prasad Was Arrested By NCB Last Week

Meanwhile, the central agency in the drug case has so far made 18 arrests including Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, and several drug peddlers. Last week, NCB arrested Kshitij Prasad, a former Dharmatic Entertainment employee. Recently in court, Prasad claimed that NCB forced him to falsely implicate Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor, Dino Morea and Arjun Rampal in the drugs case.

NCB Has Also Summoned Sara, Shraddha And Rakul Preet

The NCB has also questioned Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh. While more summons are suspected the agency is yet to divulge any details. Notably, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14. Apart from the NCB, CBI and ED is also investigating different angles in the death case .