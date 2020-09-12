NCB Deputy Director On Alleged List Of Celebs Under Scanner: We Have Not Prepared Any Bollywood List
Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 8 in a drug case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, reportedly revealed names of two Bollywood actors over alleged drug use. However, according to NCB Deputy Director KPS Malhotra's statement, the report seems to have made a false claim.
Since the report claiming Rhea has named more Bollywood celebrities of alleged drug usage came out, more reports claimed that the NCB has a number of celebrities under the scanner. However, Filmibeat has found out that the NCB has denied "preparing a list" of Bollywood celebrities.
NCB deputy director KPS Malhotra On Alleged List Of Celebs Under Scanner
On Friday, NCB deputy director KPS Malhotra said in a statement, "We have not prepared any Bollywood list. The list earlier prepared was of peddlers and traffickers. It's getting confused with Bollywood." When asked about news reports claiming that Rhea has revealed the names of actors from Bollywood industry in her statement to the NCB, the officer added, "The names have not been zeroed upon."
The News First Came Out Through Fake Twitter Account
It has now been revealed that the claim first came to light through a fake Twitter account which used Rhea Chakroborty's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde's name. The tweet claimed that the NCB will soon be summoning the aforementioned actresses and designer in connection to the case. The tweet since has been taken down for sharing false information.
Rhea Was Arrested By NCB On September 8
Meanwhile, on Friday (September 11), Mumbai Special Court rejected bail applications of actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik in the drug-related case filed by Narcotics Control Bureau, as part of the investigation into Sushant's death.
