NCB Deputy Director On Alleged List Of Celebs Under Scanner: We Have Not Prepared Any Bollywood List

NCB deputy director KPS Malhotra On Alleged List Of Celebs Under Scanner

On Friday, NCB deputy director KPS Malhotra said in a statement, "We have not prepared any Bollywood list. The list earlier prepared was of peddlers and traffickers. It's getting confused with Bollywood." When asked about news reports claiming that Rhea has revealed the names of actors from Bollywood industry in her statement to the NCB, the officer added, "The names have not been zeroed upon."

The News First Came Out Through Fake Twitter Account

It has now been revealed that the claim first came to light through a fake Twitter account which used Rhea Chakroborty's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde's name. The tweet claimed that the NCB will soon be summoning the aforementioned actresses and designer in connection to the case. The tweet since has been taken down for sharing false information.

Rhea Was Arrested By NCB On September 8

Meanwhile, on Friday (September 11), Mumbai Special Court rejected bail applications of actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik in the drug-related case filed by Narcotics Control Bureau, as part of the investigation into Sushant's death.