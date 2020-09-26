NCB Will Summon Karan Johar Soon, Claims Siromani Akali Dal Leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Siromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who had filed a complaint with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chief Rakesh Asthana last week over the alleged drug party hosted at filmmaker Karan Johar's residence in 2019, has given a speculative update on the case. In a recent tweet, he claimed that NCB could soon filmmaker Karan Johar for questioning.

Sirsa wrote on Twitter, "Sources have told me that Karan Johar is soon going to be summoned by the NCB. He will be questioned about the 2019 drug party." However, there is no confirmation about his claims. Neither has NCB revealed any details nor has Karan Johar shared anything in his official statement about the allegations.

Karan Johar's party became the talk of the town after a video posted by the filmmaker went viral on social media. The video taken at Karan's house during a party featured several top actors including Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, and several others. The video has led many to suspect that the actors in the clip were drunk or high on drugs due to their behaviour. Some even claimed to have seen a glimpse of white powder in the video close to an actor who was scuffing his nose.

सूत्रों के हवाले से ख़बर मिली है कि जल्द ही NCB करेगी @karanjohar को भी summon



करण जौहर से होगी 2019 वाली ड्रग पार्टी वीडियो के बारे में पूछताछ — #Istandwithfarmers Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) September 25, 2020

Meanwhile, on Friday (September 25), the NCB officials questioned Dharma Productions executive Kshitij Prasad and Anubhav Chopra, who is an assistant director at Dharma Productions. On the other hand, after Rakul Preet Singh, actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor have been asked to appear before the investigating agency on Saturday.

Karan Johar Issues Official Statement: Slams Drug Consumption Allegations

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Says She Was Told To Attend Karan Johar's Parties To Make Comeback In Films