      NCW Asks Makers To Discontinue Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl Screenings Post IAF Complaint

      Jahnvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl has been making the headlines for all the wrong reasons. While the film received a lot of flak from fans, it also upset the Indian Air Force (IAF) as they raised objection over the gender bias presented in the film.

      NCW Asks Makers To Discontinue Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl Screenings Post IAF Complaint

      Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl follows former IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena. While the film shares her experience at the Air Force, Gunjan had shared with a portal that she received support from her male colleagues at the Indian Air Force (IAF). She also confirmed getting equal opportunities like her male counterparts. Reacting to Gunjan Saxena's statement, National Commission of Women (NCW) chairperson, Rekha Sharma asked the makers of the biopic to discontinue its screening.

      Rekha Sharma's Tweet

      Rekha Sharma's Tweet

      Sharma said the makers should apologise for showing IAF in the negative light. She tweeted, "If that is so, the filmmaker must apologize and discontinue the screening. Why showing something which is portraying our own forces in bad light specially when it's not true."

      IAF Had Penned A Letter Objecting The Negative Portrayal

      IAF Had Penned A Letter Objecting The Negative Portrayal

      The Indian Air Force has penned a letter to the censor board after the film's release. In the letter, they stated that, while Karan Johar had promised authenticity, the film has not presented all facts. It also added that the film displays inappropriate work culture especially against women in IAF, which is misleading. After raising objections on scripts and dialogues, IAF has reportedly reached out to the production house (Dharma Productions), but the scenes were not removed.

      Gunjan Saxena Released On Netflix On August 12

      Gunjan Saxena Released On Netflix On August 12

      Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, released on Netflix earlier this week. While Janhvi Kapoor plays the titular role, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Angad Bedi and Manav Vij in pivotal roles. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film has been bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

      Gunjan Saxena Says She Got Equal Opportunities To Perform At IAF; 'They Have Been Progressive'

      Independence Day 2020: Films Like Gunjan Saxena That Have Women Pioneer Patriotism On Big Screen

      Story first published: Friday, August 14, 2020, 16:03 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 14, 2020
