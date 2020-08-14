NCW Asks Makers To Discontinue Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl Screenings Post IAF Complaint

Rekha Sharma's Tweet

Sharma said the makers should apologise for showing IAF in the negative light. She tweeted, "If that is so, the filmmaker must apologize and discontinue the screening. Why showing something which is portraying our own forces in bad light specially when it's not true."

IAF Had Penned A Letter Objecting The Negative Portrayal

The Indian Air Force has penned a letter to the censor board after the film's release. In the letter, they stated that, while Karan Johar had promised authenticity, the film has not presented all facts. It also added that the film displays inappropriate work culture especially against women in IAF, which is misleading. After raising objections on scripts and dialogues, IAF has reportedly reached out to the production house (Dharma Productions), but the scenes were not removed.

Gunjan Saxena Released On Netflix On August 12

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, released on Netflix earlier this week. While Janhvi Kapoor plays the titular role, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Angad Bedi and Manav Vij in pivotal roles. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film has been bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.