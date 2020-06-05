Neena Gupta: I’m Not Amitabh Bachchan, Men Of My Age Can Still Do Main Leads

Best-known for her character in Badhaai Ho, actress Neena Gupta talks about her fame and says that she's not Amitabh Bachchan and despite working for more than three decades, she found fame recently.

While speaking to India.com, Neena Gupta said, "I am not Amitabh Bachchan. People noticed me after Badhaai Ho. I think right now, I am known as a good character actor. I have not got that kind of fame. There are very few roles for women. I can't be the heroine. Men (of my age) can still do main leads. Women can't."

She further asserted that strong roles are rarely written for women, especially at for actresses of her age. Neena also gave a piece of advice to all the women out there and said, "Your plan B and your dependency should be on your money. The money will help you with any problem. Every woman should have her own money. That's the plan B (for a woman) before anything else."

In the same interview, Neena Gupta also shared that she is quite content with her life and thanks God every day that he has given her so much. "I definitely want to get good work. I am positive and satisfied," added the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actress.

The 60-year-old actress also said she's not someone, who is happy about resting at home owing to the ongoing lockdown in the wake of the Novel Coronavirus outbreak. She said, "It depends on the way you have been brought up. I have always had ambitions. I never felt like getting married, settling at home and looking after kids and family. I always wanted to work and make something of myself. My parents always told me to be passionate."