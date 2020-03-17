Neena Gupta Is Giving Fitness Goal By Slaying It At The Tennis Court

Neena Gupta gained a lot of love after her most appreciated role in Badaahi Ho followed by films like Panga and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. But the actress has been breaking stereotypes on as well as off-screen, she has been winning the internet with her social media posts, and the latest is all things hilarious.

Neena Gupta keeps her fans up to date by sharing throwback memories and glimpses of her colourful personality on a daily bases. Today, she shared a clip of enjoying some time at the tennis court but the caption is the most quirky of all her posts. The video shows Neena playing tennis without missing a single-serve, nailing each shot perfectly. In the caption, she revealed, its been years since she had played the sport, and fans were highly impressed.

Neena also wrote while she is happy to play again, she is more worried about, how sore her body will be tomorrow, "Played after years feeling so good kal sab ouch hoga😛😛😛😛😛", read the caption. Take a look:

The comments section was flooded with encouraging posts for the actress. While some were shocked by how fit, Neena Gupta is, others said her posts are always encouraging. One user wrote, "Sab ouch hoga but it will be covered against that boosted energy!!😊.. Sports makes feel happy.. keep playing Mam..."

Earlier, Neena Gupta broke the internet by opening up about her past love experience with a married man. She warned her fans not to fall in love with a married man and said, 'I've done this before, and I've suffered'. She also revealed women who fall in love with married men are often forced to leave them when they refuse to separate from their wives.

View this post on Instagram #sachkahoontoe A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on Mar 2, 2020 at 1:51am PST

On the work front, according to reports Neena Gupta will be seen next in the Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer '83.

