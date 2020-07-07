Neena Gupta On 'Choli Ke Peeche' Song: I Became Numb When Saroj Khan Showed Me The Dance Moves

Neena Gupta Recalls Being Nervous When She Heard About Saroj Khan Choreographing 'Choli Ke Peeche Song'

Walking down the memory lane, the actress shared in the video, "It was my first day on the sets of 'Choli Ke Peeche'. I had heard about Saroj Khan as she choreographed many big names and was very nervous. Madhuri Dixit was in front of me which made me all the more nervous."

Neena Gupta On How Saroj Khan Made Her Feel At Ease During The Song Shoot

She added, "When Saroj ji showed me the dance moves, I became numb and said, ‘I won't be able to do this'. I had no confidence. She asked me what am I capable of and assured me that she will incorporate those moves in the choreography. She made me feel so comfortable, and slowly I also understood what she wanted from me. She made the moves easier for me. I was not a very trained or experienced dancer like Madhuri so she very politely released me from all tension and made it all very easier for me."

Neena Gupta Says Her Dream Of Working With Saroj Khan Again Will Remain Unfulfilled

"I used to dream that since I have received quite a few awards for Badhaai Ho, although I am too old, may be I will also be called to perform an item number on stage at award events. I used to think that I will do it on one condition that only Saroj ji will choreograph the performance. My dream remains unfulfilled," Neena concluded the video.

Meanwhile, Saroj Khan's Demise Has Left Madhuri Dixit Devastated

When the news of Saroj Khan's death broke out, the diva expressed her sorrow with a heartfelt post. Later, on the occasion of Guru Purnima, Madhuri even penned an emotional tribute to the late choreogapher, with whom she shared a close bond.