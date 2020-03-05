Neena Gupta On Being A Single Parent: People Wanted To Marry Me So That My Daughter ‘Got A Name’

Neena Gupta recently opened up about the struggles of raising her daughter Masaba Gupta as a single parent. She shared how her father took the place of being the man in her life to bring up Masaba. She also revealed that some people wanted to marry her so that Masaba 'got a name', but Neena was more than sure she was capable to provide for her daughter.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Neena shared how her father supported her in raising Masaba. "I was never a single mother. I was a single mother for maybe two years, Then my dad came. He left everything and stayed with me. He looked after my household, me, my daughter. He was my man. He was the man in my life," she said, adding that her mother had died a long time ago, and since there was no man in her life living with her at the time, it was easy for her dad to live with her.

Expressing how she sometimes wished she had a normal family, Neena said, "I had to lose a lot of things while we were together, I had no time to go to a parlour, watch a movie or do womanly things."

She also opened up about the most difficult aspect of raising a child out of wedlock. "The difficult part is not making a choice of having Masaba. The difficult part is to accept what you have chosen and stand by it." "A lot of people told me at that time - we will marry you so that your child gets a name. I said "what the f***. What name? I can earn and look after my daughter," she said.

A while back, Neena posted a video message advising her female fans to not fall in love with married men.

In terms of work, Neena was last seen in the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

