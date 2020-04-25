Neena Gupta Questions Why Women Control Their Burps And Farts; ‘Do It,’ She Says

Neena Gupta is known for speaking out some brutal truths about society, from time to time. In her recent Instagram post, Neena questions why women refrain from normal human bodily functions like burping and farting. She points out that women try to hide such things, whereas men do it openly, and encourages women also to do it.

Sharing a video, in which she shares her observations about the different standards applied to men and women, she captioned it, "Aurton ko gas nahi hoti (women never get gas)." (sic)

In the video, Neena says, "Women never have gas, they never have acidity, they do not burp." "There is not much to do during lockdown. We end up eating a bit extra at times. Women have been preparing special dishes for their children and sometimes eat extra food as well. In such a situation, you fart as well."

She continues, "Why can't women fart? Why can't they burp? Why can't they sit however they want to sit? It seems only men have this right. We women also have this right. If you wan't to take out the gas, what's the big deal? Men do it out in the open. Women try to control it or go in a corner to do it. Why? This is my question. Do it. What else will you do? Will you live in discomfort?" (sic).

Neena is spending her time in lockdown at her house in Mukteshwar with her husband, Vivek Mehra. With regard to work, she was last seen in the gay romantic comedy film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which also starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar and Gajraj Rao.

