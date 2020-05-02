Neena Gupta Reacts To Irrfan Khan's Death: Now Was The Time For Him To Enjoy The Success & Celebrate
After a long battle with neuroendocrine tumour, Irrfan Khan breathed his last on Wednesday (April 29). His untimely death left everyone grieving. Many celebrities took to their social media page to mourn his demise and share their fond memories of him.
Neena Gupta, who worked with Irrfan in a TV serial called Gumraah, also remembered her late co-star in an emotional video on her Instagram page. The actress revealed that she got angry when she learnt of Irrfan's death.
Neena Gupta Walks Down The Memory Lane
In the video, Neena recalled, "I worked with Irrfan on a DD Metro serial, Gumraah, many years ago when we were all strugglers. Irrfan then went ahead to gain success and recognition and after that, his work was being appreciated."
Neena On Irrfan's Battle Against Cancer
She continued, "And then I heard he was unwell and went to London to get treated. I was disappointed and thought he got it all just now and now was the time for him to enjoy the success and celebrate."
The Actress Got Angry When She Learnt Of Irrfan's Death
She said, "Then he got well, came back and did Angrezi Medium. I was glad that all is well. But I am hurt to hear the news of his death. I am again angry - he got success and recognition just now. But what can we do?."
We Must Live In The Present, Says Neena Gupta
"I am so sorry, Sutapa! Irrfan's wife Sutapa, I used to know her so well. May God give you strength. Now I can only pray that God gives you strength to bear this pain. After this, I feel whatever there is, it is this very moment - we must live in the present because we do not know the future," signed off the Badhaai Ho actress.
Check out the video here.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on Apr 29, 2020 at 7:25am PDT
Meanwhile, on Friday, Irrfan Khan's family issued an official statement post his death, in which the actor's wife Sutapa paid a moving tribute to her late husband. She also spoke about one grudge that she holds against him. Sutapa's heartfelt eulogy moved everyone to tears.
Irrfan Khan Used To Listen To 'Lag Jaa Gale' Song During His Cancer Treatment!
Irrfan Khan's Wife Pens Eulogy: The Only Thing I've Grudge Against Him Is He Has Spoilt Me For Life