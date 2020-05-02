Neena Gupta Reacts To Irrfan Khan's Death: Now Was The Time For Him To Enjoy The Success & Celebrate

Neena Gupta Walks Down The Memory Lane

In the video, Neena recalled, "I worked with Irrfan on a DD Metro serial, Gumraah, many years ago when we were all strugglers. Irrfan then went ahead to gain success and recognition and after that, his work was being appreciated."

Neena On Irrfan's Battle Against Cancer

She continued, "And then I heard he was unwell and went to London to get treated. I was disappointed and thought he got it all just now and now was the time for him to enjoy the success and celebrate."

The Actress Got Angry When She Learnt Of Irrfan's Death

She said, "Then he got well, came back and did Angrezi Medium. I was glad that all is well. But I am hurt to hear the news of his death. I am again angry - he got success and recognition just now. But what can we do?."

We Must Live In The Present, Says Neena Gupta

"I am so sorry, Sutapa! Irrfan's wife Sutapa, I used to know her so well. May God give you strength. Now I can only pray that God gives you strength to bear this pain. After this, I feel whatever there is, it is this very moment - we must live in the present because we do not know the future," signed off the Badhaai Ho actress.