Neena Gupta Reveals Her Reason For Believing In Destiny: I Met My Husband On A Flight

Neena Gupta got candid about finding love again at the age of 50. Explaining her reason for believing in destiny, she talked about meeting her husband Vivek Mehra on a flight, during a conversation with Neha Dhupia on her chat show No Filter Neha.

Opening up about her first meeting with her husband, Neena said, "We met in the plane. He was coming from London, I was coming from London to Bombay. He's based in Delhi but he was coming to Bombay for some work. And, just imagine, that is why I believe so much in destiny and fate. I was in business class - Air India, upstairs. He was somewhere behind, but, one lady wanted him to change his seat and that's how he came and sat besides me. My life would have been so different."

The couple wed in a secret ceremony in the US in 2008.

Talking about how they tease each other, Neena said, "He keeps telling me all the time your are the one, now I do not fight about that. He says I tricked him and earlier I used to say that he tricked me into the relationship. Now I simply tell him 'Yes I tricked you. Leave if you are unhappy, stay if you are happy.'"

On how her life changed after Vivek came into her life, Neena said, "Majorly, majorly (laughs). I've learned sign language because he is always busy on his conference calls. The adjustment took some time but it was very interesting that I let him be, he kind of tried to let me be but he had no alternative. In any case he didn't have time to interfere in my life so it was fine but whenever he got time, then he interfered which I decided I will not interfere. It was very interesting, it was very calming."

Neena also shared that the lockdown was the first time she stayed with her husband for four months at a stretch.

Talking about work, Neena made her OTT debut with the Netflix series Masaba Masaba, which also stars her daughter Masaba Gupta. The series is based on their lives.

