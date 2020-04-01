    For Quick Alerts
      Neena Gupta Says Nothing Is Cheering Her Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak; Is Pushing Herself To Be Happy

      Over a short period of time, lives have changed in a way that many could have never imagined. The outbreak of Coronavirus not only poses a threat to the health of human beings, it has also brought businesses to a halt, and with the nationwide lockdown, we are all confined to our homes.

      Neena Gupta, who flew to her house in Mukteshwar just in the nick of time before the lockdown was announced, is trying her best to stay positive by reading, watching TV series and learning new things.

      Neena Gupta Says Nothing Cheers Her Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak

      Speaking to Hindustan Times, Neena got candid about how she is feeling at this point of time. "Frankly speaking, nothing cheers me up these days. I push myself to be happy by doing things like reading a lot or watching some series. I keep myself busy so that I don't have time to think. But as soon as you have no work and you are idle, you think of bad things happening. Nothing cheers me but one tries to be cheerful, what else can one do," she said.

      Neena flew to Mukteshwar when her film shoots got cancelled. Talking about how she is spending her time there, she added, "As I said, it's very difficult to stay positive these days. I have not been to this house in Mukteshwar for a long time so I have a lot of domestic work to do, throw away things which are not required and making the guys clean up. I am also cooking new dishes these days."

      With regard to work, Neena was last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, starring alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, and Gajraj Rao.

      Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 17:39 [IST]
