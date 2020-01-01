Neena Gupta Starrer ‘The Last Color’ Is Eligible For Oscars 2020 In The Best Picture Category

The Neena Gupta starrer, The Last Color has been listed as a movie that is eligible for the Oscars 2020 race in the 'Best Picture' category. Chef turned filmmaker Vikas Khanna is ecstatic about the news, saying it is, 'a miracle of belief'. The Last Color addresses the taboo surrounding widows in Varanasi, beautifully showcasing a little girl who promises to add colour to a widow's life.

Vikas is over the moon after hearing the news. He took to Twitter and wrote, "I don't know what happens after this moment. But this moment is everything. To be on this list of BEST FEATURE FILMS 2019." (sic)

In another tweet, he wrote, "To live for this moment. Absolutely yesssss. @Neenagupta001," adding, "My heart is dancing. Thank you Neena ji for believing in my humble story." (sic)

Vikas couldn't hold his excitement as he wrote, "I need sometime to absorb this. Holyyyyy Godddd. @Neenagupta001 thank you for believing in me. Love and respect you very muchhhh. @Jitendra_siffcy @KaulPoonam @jayisready." (sic). Neena Gupta replied to this tweet writing, "Cant believe am soooo happy." (sic).

The Last Color is adapted from Vikas' own book of the same title. In an earlier interview, he had said that The Last Color's story is about the rise of human spirit from darkness. The super talented team behind National Award winning films like I Am Kalam, Kadwi Hawa, and Poorna had come together for the film. Apart from Neena, the film also stars Rajeswar Khanna, Aqsa Siddiqui and Aslam Sheikh.

