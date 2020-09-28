Neena Gupta Told Masaba That Marriage Is Important In This Society; ‘Or Else You Don’t Get Respect’

In a recent interview, Neena Gupta revealed that her daughter Masaba Gupta once asked her why she wanted to marry Vivek Mehra, whom she had been seeing for around 8 to 10 years at the point. Neena explained to her that marriage is important in this society because otherwise people don't get respect. She further shared that Masaba understood her and that she is the kind of person who does anything for her mother's happiness.

Speaking to Times of India, Neena said, "Frankly, I didn't have to tell her. Vivek and I were going around for eight to 10 years; he used to come down to my house in Mumbai and I often used to go to Delhi. But yes, precisely speaking, when I told Masaba that I want to get married, she wanted to know why. I told her that marriage is important if you have to live in this society else you don't get respect."

She continued, "And, Masaba understood me. Masaba is one person who will do anything for her mother's happiness whether she likes it or not. So, I was not worried. I was just feeling a bit awkward in telling her that."

The couple is in a long distance relationship. About making it work, Neena said, "Toh bhai dekho, woh apna kaam nahi chhodna chahte aur main apna kaam nahi chhodna chahti (So, he doesn't want to quit his job, and I don't want to quit mine). I had left work sometime, but I have realised after getting back, work gives me immense happiness. Besides, we are not in that young phase where our kids are small or we have to produce kids. We even got married much later in your life. Sometimes he does say 'tumko mere saath rehna chahiye (you should live with me) as you're my wife and then I tell him that aapko mere saath rehna chahiye (you should live with me) as you're my husband.'"

The two tied the knot in a secret ceremony in the United States in 2008. She had recently revealed that she met Vivek on a flight from London to Mumbai. Explaining why she believes in destiny, she shared that it was by pure chance that Vivek came and sat next to her.

