      Neena Gupta Warns Fans Not To Fall In Love With Married Men: 'I've Done This Before, I've Suffered'

      Neena Gupta recently poured her heart on her Instagram page where she opened up about her past experiences pertaining to her love life. As a part of her 'Sach kahun toh' series of posts, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actress posted a video message where she shared how women falling for married men are forced to leave them when they refuse to separate from their wives.

      In the video, Neena is seen saying, "He told you that he doesn't like his wife, they aren't getting along for a long time. You fall in love with him, he is a married guy. Then you say 'why don't you separate'. But they say 'no, no there are kids, I don't feel like, let's see what happens, maybe some day'. So you start meeting secretly and go on holidays, but he finds it tough as he has to lie about his plans. Then you say that you want to do a night stay as well and then you go to a hotel and spend the night. Then you want to spend more nights together and ultimately you want to marry him. You push him to divorce his wife but he says 'wait for some time, I am working on it, it's not so easy, there is property, there are bank accounts etc etc'. Now you are getting panicky, frustrated and you don't know what to do. You eventually think about leaving him as you don't want to get into so many complications. He says FO (f*** off) to you. Then what do you do?"

      "Do not get involved in all this, do not fall in love with a married man. I have done this before, I have suffered. That's why I am telling my friends, you all, try not to do it," she ends the video with this life lesson.

      Currently, the actress is vacationing in Mukteshwar and regularly shares photos and videos from the picturesque. Neena is a single mother to fashion designer Masaba Gupta.

      Story first published: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 10:16 [IST]
