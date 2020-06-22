Neeraj Pandey Reveals Dhoni's Reaction To Sushant's Demise: Mahi Bhai Was In A Shock; Got Shattered

Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise Is A Huge Loss

While speaking with xtratime.in, Neeraj said, "Apart from calling Mahi bhai, I had also called two of his best friends Mihir Diwakar and Arun Pandey. They all seemed very upset with such a piece of terrible news."

Dhoni Was Shattered With Sushant's Sudden Passing Way

He further continued, "Mahi bhai was in a shock to hear the news and got shattered." During the filming of Dhoni, Sushant and the former Indian skipper had spent a lot of time together. In fact, Sushant continued to remain in touch with Dhoni before his demise.

Earlier, Dhoni's Manager Had Revealed That The Cricketer Was Morose

Dhoni's manager Arun Pandey had told ABP Ananda, "We can't even believe what has happened. I am not in the position to express my grief. Mahi is also very morose. Such a tragic incident."

Dhoni's Manager On A Sequel To The Cricketer's Biopic

While there were talks about a sequel to MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sushant's manager said that everything is out of equation following Sushant's death. He was quoted as saying, "A sequel has been long crossing his (Dhoni's) mind and they were thinking of coming up with something at some point of time. But given what happened today, everything is now meaningless."