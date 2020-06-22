Neeraj Pandey Reveals Dhoni's Reaction To Sushant's Demise: Mahi Bhai Was In A Shock; Got Shattered
When it comes to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's filmography, his performance in Neeraj Pandey's MS Dhoni: The Untold Story is considered to be one of his most memorable acts. The Bollywood star perfectly played the former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on the celluloid. Recently, when Sushant passed away, many people started speculating about why Dhoni didn't post any condolence message or tribute to the late actor on his social media page.
However, a recent report states that MS Dhoni: The Untold Story's director Neeraj Pandey had called up Dhoni on Sunday (June 14), when the tragic news of Sushant's demise surfaced on the internet. While speaking with an entertainment portal, Pandey revealed how the cricketer reacted to the sad news.
Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise Is A Huge Loss
While speaking with xtratime.in, Neeraj said, "Apart from calling Mahi bhai, I had also called two of his best friends Mihir Diwakar and Arun Pandey. They all seemed very upset with such a piece of terrible news."
Dhoni Was Shattered With Sushant's Sudden Passing Way
He further continued, "Mahi bhai was in a shock to hear the news and got shattered." During the filming of Dhoni, Sushant and the former Indian skipper had spent a lot of time together. In fact, Sushant continued to remain in touch with Dhoni before his demise.
Earlier, Dhoni's Manager Had Revealed That The Cricketer Was Morose
Dhoni's manager Arun Pandey had told ABP Ananda, "We can't even believe what has happened. I am not in the position to express my grief. Mahi is also very morose. Such a tragic incident."
Dhoni's Manager On A Sequel To The Cricketer's Biopic
While there were talks about a sequel to MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sushant's manager said that everything is out of equation following Sushant's death. He was quoted as saying, "A sequel has been long crossing his (Dhoni's) mind and they were thinking of coming up with something at some point of time. But given what happened today, everything is now meaningless."
Besides the film industry, people from the cricket fraternity including Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Irfan Pathan, Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya and many others had expressed their condolences post Sushant's demise.
