    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Neeraj Pandey Reveals Dhoni's Reaction To Sushant's Demise: Mahi Bhai Was In A Shock; Got Shattered

      By
      |

      When it comes to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's filmography, his performance in Neeraj Pandey's MS Dhoni: The Untold Story is considered to be one of his most memorable acts. The Bollywood star perfectly played the former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on the celluloid. Recently, when Sushant passed away, many people started speculating about why Dhoni didn't post any condolence message or tribute to the late actor on his social media page.

      However, a recent report states that MS Dhoni: The Untold Story's director Neeraj Pandey had called up Dhoni on Sunday (June 14), when the tragic news of Sushant's demise surfaced on the internet. While speaking with an entertainment portal, Pandey revealed how the cricketer reacted to the sad news.

      Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise Is A Huge Loss

      Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise Is A Huge Loss

      While speaking with xtratime.in, Neeraj said, "Apart from calling Mahi bhai, I had also called two of his best friends Mihir Diwakar and Arun Pandey. They all seemed very upset with such a piece of terrible news."

      Dhoni Was Shattered With Sushant's Sudden Passing Way

      Dhoni Was Shattered With Sushant's Sudden Passing Way

      He further continued, "Mahi bhai was in a shock to hear the news and got shattered." During the filming of Dhoni, Sushant and the former Indian skipper had spent a lot of time together. In fact, Sushant continued to remain in touch with Dhoni before his demise.

      Earlier, Dhoni's Manager Had Revealed That The Cricketer Was Morose

      Earlier, Dhoni's Manager Had Revealed That The Cricketer Was Morose

      Dhoni's manager Arun Pandey had told ABP Ananda, "We can't even believe what has happened. I am not in the position to express my grief. Mahi is also very morose. Such a tragic incident."

      Dhoni's Manager On A Sequel To The Cricketer's Biopic

      Dhoni's Manager On A Sequel To The Cricketer's Biopic

      While there were talks about a sequel to MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sushant's manager said that everything is out of equation following Sushant's death. He was quoted as saying, "A sequel has been long crossing his (Dhoni's) mind and they were thinking of coming up with something at some point of time. But given what happened today, everything is now meaningless."

      Besides the film industry, people from the cricket fraternity including Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Irfan Pathan, Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya and many others had expressed their condolences post Sushant's demise.

      ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Prayer Meet Held In Patna; Fans Say 'He Will Always Remain In Our Hearts'

      ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Psychiatrist Slams Reports About Going On Record About Actor's Personal Life

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X