      Neetu Kapoor And Daughter Riddhima Welcome New Family Member, Pup Named 'Doodle'

      Former actor Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima have welcomed a new member into the Kapoor family. Taking to their Instagram profiles, both of them shared pictures of the new Shih Tzu pup, who has been named as Doodle.

      Neetu Kapoor and Daughter Riddhima Welcome A New Family Member, Doodle

      Introducing the new pup, Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Can't thank @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial enough for this cute button "Doodle " also @vardaan_gupta__ for sending.".The picture shows Neetu Kapoor hugging the pup and he rests on her shoulder.

      Riddhima also shared pictures with Doodle and wrote, "We welcome this cutie Doodle #shitzulove Thank you @vardaan_gupta__ He is absolutely adorable."

      Neetu Kapoor And Riddhima's IG Post

      Neetu Kapoor And Riddhima's IG Post

      In the picture that Neetu shared, she can be seen holding the dog in her hands, close to her face. Riddhima also shared her mother's picture, along with her own, where she can be seen holding the Shih Tzu pup close to her. She shared several other pictures on her Instagram story as Doodle was getting used to the new house. Another one showed Riddhima's daughter Samara playing with Doodle.

      Alia Bhatt With Ranbir Kapoor's Pups

      Alia Bhatt With Ranbir Kapoor's Pups

      Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor also lives with two dogs, Lionel and Nido. According to reports, Alia Bhatt has moved in with the actor and they are staying together since the lockdown began. While Ranbir does not have a social media account, Alia often shares pictures with the dogs.

      Riddhima Is Spending Time With Mother Neetu In Mumbai

      Riddhima Is Spending Time With Mother Neetu In Mumbai

      Coming back to Riddhima, she is staying with mother Neetu Kapoor in Mumbai and keeping her company after Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30. The veteran actor died after battling cancer for two years.

