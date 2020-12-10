Neetu Kapoor Confirms Being Diagnosed With COVID-19; Says She Is Feeling Better Now

Recently, it was reported that the cast of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Maniesh Paul had tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Now, Neetu has taken to her Instagram page to confirm that she has been diagnosed with the virus.

The actress revealed that she is currently in self-quarantine. She further assured her fans that she is 'feeling better' now.

Neetu Kapoor released a statement on her Instagram page that read, "Earlier this week I tested positive for COVID-19. All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response. I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor's advice and feeling better. I am so grateful for all your love and support! Please stay safe, wear a mask, keep safe distance. Take care."

Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented on her post, "Strongest ! Fittest ! ❤️." Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra dropped a bunch of heart emojis on the veteran actress' post.

Neetu was shooting for Chandigarh for Raj Mehta's upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo when she tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, her co-star Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram page and posted, "So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted #covid_19 All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not covid-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time. thank u."

On the other hand, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani who are also a part of Jug Jugg Jeeyo have tested negative for COVID-19.

