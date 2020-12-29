Neetu Kapoor Remembers Late Hubby Rishi Kapoor As She Reflects On 2020 In An Emotional Post

With just few days remaining to bid farewell to 2020, Neetu Kapoor penned a reflective note on her Instagram page in which she recalled how the year has been a roller coaster for her as she lost her husband, actor Rishi Kapoor and battled COVID-19 when she kickstarted the shooting of her upcoming movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Talking about her state of mind when her husband Rishi passed away in April after a two-year battle with leukemia, Neetu wrote, "2020 was quite a roller coaster! When YOU left, I felt like a deer caught in the headlights not knowing where to go."

She further mentioned how Jug Jugg Jeeyo turned out to be cathartic for her during that difficult phase and continued, "#jjj was cathartic at that time as it gave me something to look forward to !!! Then Covid happened I could have never gone thru so much without my cuties. Thank you both for holding on #RnR #jugjuggjeeyo."

Along with this reflective piece, Neetu Kapoor also shared a bunch of priceless memories with her hubby Rishi Kapoor and kids Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Neetu's post received a lot of love from her friends and colleagues. While daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and producer Ekta Kapoor dropped a bunch of heart emoticons, ace makeup artist Mickey Contractor wrote, "My heart breaks every time I read your captions🤗😘."

Neetu Kapoor had started shooting for Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh when she tested positive for COVID-19. After recovering from the virus, the veteran actress had resumed shooting for the film. Recently, she was spotted at Alia Bhatt's Christmas dinner party along with son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima.

According to the latest reports, Neetu took off for a family vacation with Ranbir and his girlfriend Alia, daughter Riddhima and granddaughter Samara on Tuesday.

