Neetu Kapoor Remembers Rishi Kapoor With An Emotional Post As Mera Naam Joker Completes 50 Years

Neetu Kapoor Remembers Rishi Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor shared a collage of pictures of Rishi Kapoor's transformation from a teenager to one of the most popular actors of Hindi cinema and wrote, "'Mera naam joker released on 18th dec. 1970 .. today would have been his 50 years in the indian film industry #rishikapoor💕🌸''.

Netizens React To Neetu Kapoor's Post

Karan Johar commented on Neetu's post, "My absolute favourite actor of all times ❤️❤️❤️." On the other hand, Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a heart emoji. Ekta Kapoor remembered Rishi as a 'legend'.

When Rishi Kapoor Got Candid About Playing Young Raju In Mera Naam Joker

In his autobiography Khullam Khulla, Rishi Kapoor had mentioned that Mera Naam Joker was when he began to enjoy the film-making process.

The actor had said, "For something that would prove to be a pivotal moment in my life, even fetching me a National Award, it began rather undramatically. My father casually handed me the script across the dining table one evening. The whole family was having dinner together when he asked my mother for permission to let me play the young joker. My mother thought about it for a while and agreed, with the caveat that it shouldn't interfere with my studies or my attendance in school. Papa assured her that he would shoot my sequences only over weekends, so there would be no question of bunking school. I pictured us taking the Deccan Queen to Pune on Friday evening, filming for two days, and returning by Sunday evening to resume school on Monday."

"As my head swung back and forth between my parents, listening to them discussing the matter so casually, I couldn't believe what I was hearing. I could feel the excitement steadily growing, until I could hold it back no longer. I rushed to my room, pulled out a pad from my drawer and furiously started practising my signature, for future autograph hunters," Rishi had revealed.