Neetu Kapoor Remembers Rishi Kapoor With An Emotional Post As Mera Naam Joker Completes 50 Years
Neetu Kapoor who is quite active on social media, got emotional on the completion of 50 years of Raj Kapoor's cult film Mera Naam Joker. The veteran actress remembered her late hubby, actor Rishi Kapoor who essayed the role of young Raju in the film, with a heartfelt post.
Rishi was just 16 years old when he had made his full-fledged acting debut with Mera Naam Joker.
Neetu Kapoor Remembers Rishi Kapoor
Neetu Kapoor shared a collage of pictures of Rishi Kapoor's transformation from a teenager to one of the most popular actors of Hindi cinema and wrote, "'Mera naam joker released on 18th dec. 1970 .. today would have been his 50 years in the indian film industry #rishikapoor💕🌸''.
Netizens React To Neetu Kapoor's Post
Karan Johar commented on Neetu's post, "My absolute favourite actor of all times ❤️❤️❤️." On the other hand, Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a heart emoji. Ekta Kapoor remembered Rishi as a 'legend'.
When Rishi Kapoor Got Candid About Playing Young Raju In Mera Naam Joker
In his autobiography Khullam Khulla, Rishi Kapoor had mentioned that Mera Naam Joker was when he began to enjoy the film-making process.
The actor had said, "For something that would prove to be a pivotal moment in my life, even fetching me a National Award, it began rather undramatically. My father casually handed me the script across the dining table one evening. The whole family was having dinner together when he asked my mother for permission to let me play the young joker. My mother thought about it for a while and agreed, with the caveat that it shouldn't interfere with my studies or my attendance in school. Papa assured her that he would shoot my sequences only over weekends, so there would be no question of bunking school. I pictured us taking the Deccan Queen to Pune on Friday evening, filming for two days, and returning by Sunday evening to resume school on Monday."
"As my head swung back and forth between my parents, listening to them discussing the matter so casually, I couldn't believe what I was hearing. I could feel the excitement steadily growing, until I could hold it back no longer. I rushed to my room, pulled out a pad from my drawer and furiously started practising my signature, for future autograph hunters," Rishi had revealed.
Mera Naam Joker was a major box office failure and was heavily panned by critics for its length and plot when it released in theatres in 1970. However, over the years, the film has attained a cult classic status and is considered to be one of Raj Kapoor's best films today.
ALSO READ: Anupam Kher Lauds Neetu Kapoor For Returning To Work; 'You Have Made Rishi The Happiest Person'
ALSO READ: Neetu Kapoor Tests Negative For COVID-19; Daughter Riddhima Confirms As She Hugs Mom In Latest Post