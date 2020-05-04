Neetu Kapoor Thanks Medical Staff For Taking Care Of Rishi Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor, on Monday, took to her Instagram profile and expressed her gratitude towards the medical staff, who took care of her husband and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, during his battle with cancer. The late actor had been suffering from leukemia since 2018, and passed away at the age of 67 on April 30 at HN Reliance hospital in south Mumbai.

Neetu Kapoor shared a monochrome picture of Rishi Kapoor, in which he can be seen smiling. She captioned the post writing, "As a family, we have a deep sense of loss. When we sit together and look back at the past few months what we also feel is immense gratitude - gratitude towards the doctors at HN reliance hospital!"

In 2018, Rishi Kapoor travelled to New York City for cancer treatment and returned in 2019, and all this while, Neetu Kapoor stayed by his side. Ranbir and Alia were often seen travelling back and forth between their shooting schedules to help keep the family company. The couple was also visited by family friends, fraternity members and other celebrities and wishing them well.

Neetu Kapoor also added in the post, "The whole team of doctors, brothers and nurses headed by Dr Tarang Gianchandani treated my husband like he was their own - they advised us like we were their own. And for all that and more I thank them from the bottom of my heart, she posted on Instagram alongside two photographs of the late actor."

Rishi Kapoor's ashes were reportedly immersed in Banganga tank here on Sunday, in presence of his family members, including Neetu, son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and actress Alia Bhatt. Earlier on Sunday, a prayer meet was organised and attended by close family members at the late actor's house.

Rishi Kapoor's Leaked Video From ICU Enrages Bollywood Stars Arjun Kapoor, Mini Mathur And Others

RIP Rishi Kapoor: Lesser Known Facts Out Bollywood's Beloved Chintu Ji