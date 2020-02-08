    For Quick Alerts
      Neetu Kapoor's Throwback Picture With Rishi Kapoor Spells Love In Bold!

      Neetu Kapoor is quite active on Instagram. The veteran actress often keeps sharing flashback pictures from her family album to give us major nostalgia bytes. Recently, the Amar Akbar Anthony star dug into her family archives and shared a blast from the past.

      In the throwback picture, clicked a decade ago, Neetu and her hubby is seen smiling with her arm around his shoulder, Neetu captioned the picture as, "Lifelong relationship Friendship."

      Meanwhile, the netizens were all hearts over Neetu's blast from the past. The picture received tens of thousands of 'likes' on the photo-sharing platform.

      "Wow dil khush ho gaya ye photo dekhkar," read a comment. A netizen wrote "Best couple of the world. me and my family love you sooooooo much. lots of love from Russia."

      Meanwhile, our Bollywood celebrities too were all hearts over this picture. Rishi and Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor dropped a series of heart emojis under her parents' picture.

      Soni Razdan whose daughter Alia Bhatt is dating Rishi and Neetu's son Ranbir Kapoor also complimented the couple and wrote, "Such a sweet pic." Ekta Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Sonali Bendre and others praised the picture.

      Rishi Kapoor Puts To Rest All Stories About Ill Health; Says He's Back In Mumbai To Entertain Fans

      Rishi Kapoor To Reunite With Neetu Kapoor On Screen For The Remake Of A Bengali Film

      Story first published: Saturday, February 8, 2020, 16:35 [IST]
