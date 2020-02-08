Neetu Kapoor's Throwback Picture With Rishi Kapoor Spells Love In Bold!

Neetu Kapoor is quite active on Instagram. The veteran actress often keeps sharing flashback pictures from her family album to give us major nostalgia bytes. Recently, the Amar Akbar Anthony star dug into her family archives and shared a blast from the past.

In the throwback picture, clicked a decade ago, Neetu and her hubby is seen smiling with her arm around his shoulder, Neetu captioned the picture as, "Lifelong relationship Friendship."

Meanwhile, the netizens were all hearts over Neetu's blast from the past. The picture received tens of thousands of 'likes' on the photo-sharing platform.

"Wow dil khush ho gaya ye photo dekhkar," read a comment. A netizen wrote "Best couple of the world. me and my family love you sooooooo much. lots of love from Russia."

Meanwhile, our Bollywood celebrities too were all hearts over this picture. Rishi and Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor dropped a series of heart emojis under her parents' picture.

Soni Razdan whose daughter Alia Bhatt is dating Rishi and Neetu's son Ranbir Kapoor also complimented the couple and wrote, "Such a sweet pic." Ekta Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Sonali Bendre and others praised the picture.

