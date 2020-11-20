Neha Dhupia Gives Us A Sneak-Peek Into Daughter Mehr's Mickey And Minnie Themed Birthday Party

'Parenting Is All About The Ultimate Balancing Act,' Says Neha Dhupia

Neha captioned her pictures as, "Parenting is all about the ultimate balancing act and on all days exhaustion level... and of course getting the birthday party theme just right!!!! @angadbedi you are all I need #equalparenting #family #birthday #latepost @mehrdhupiabedi."

Crazy Moments

Neha Dhupia and her actor-hubby Angad Bedi are seen striking a quirky pose in this snap from Mehr's birthday celebration.

Disney Vibes For Angad And Neha

With a Mickey Mouse hat in his hand, Angad is all smiles for the camera while embracing his wife Neha.

Of Happiness And Warmth

This sweet picture features little Mehr sharing a cute moment with her grandmother while Neha Dhupia is busy striking a pose for the lens.

Fun Times

Mehr Dhupia Bedi's birthday bash was a family affair, and this click is all about joy and sunshine amid the pandemic.