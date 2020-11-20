    For Quick Alerts
      Neha Dhupia Gives Us A Sneak-Peek Into Daughter Mehr's Mickey And Minnie Themed Birthday Party

      Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's daughter Mehr turned two on November 18. The little muchkin rang in her birthday with a Mickey and Minnie themed birthday bash. Neha took to her Instagram page to share a series of candid clicks from Mehr's birthday party. Going by the looks of these snaps, we are sure that the tiny tot had a great time at her birthday celebration.

      Neha captioned her pictures as, "Parenting is all about the ultimate balancing act and on all days exhaustion level... and of course getting the birthday party theme just right!!!! @angadbedi you are all I need #equalparenting #family #birthday #latepost @mehrdhupiabedi."

      Neha Dhupia and her actor-hubby Angad Bedi are seen striking a quirky pose in this snap from Mehr's birthday celebration.

      With a Mickey Mouse hat in his hand, Angad is all smiles for the camera while embracing his wife Neha.

      This sweet picture features little Mehr sharing a cute moment with her grandmother while Neha Dhupia is busy striking a pose for the lens.

      Mehr Dhupia Bedi's birthday bash was a family affair, and this click is all about joy and sunshine amid the pandemic.

      Mehr recently accompanied her parents Angad and Neha on their getaway to Maldives. Their stunning vacation pictures took the internet by storm. Talking about motherhood, Neha earlier told IANS, "It taught me what selflessness was and what selfless love is, and I look at the world very differently."

      Story first published: Friday, November 20, 2020, 13:12 [IST]
      X