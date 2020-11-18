Neha Dhupia Pens A Sweet Post As Daughter Mehr Turns Two; 'You Will Always Be Our Little Simbaa'

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's daughter Mehr turns two today (November 18, 2020). On their little munchkin's second birthday, the celebrity couple took to their respective Instagram pages to pen a sweet post for their little one.

They also shared some precious pictures with Mehr from their recent getaway to Maldives. We bet the snaps will make your heart squishy.

Neha Dhupia Wishes Her 'Doll' Mehr On Her Second Birthday Neha Dhupia shared a bunch of pictures from her Maldivian vacation and wrote, "Our little baby girl ❤️... may you always be curious, sing even if you don't know the lyrics , dance like no one is watching , forever be eager to learn , chase butterflies 🦋 , spread joy wherever you go , light up the room with your adorable smile and roar the loudest caus deep down you will always be our little simbaa! 🦁 #happybirthday our doll @mehrdhupiabedi ❤️ #2yearsold." Mehr's Adorable Moments With Her Parents These candid pictures of little Mehr with her parents Neha and Angad radiate love and warmth. What do you folks think? Angad Bedi's Heartfelt Birthday Post For Daughter Mehr The Pink actor gave a glimpse of some cute father-daughter moments and wrote, "Today at 11:25 am you were born to us..Happy birthday to our baby girl "Mehr" she turns 2 today. Our lives have been a blessing since you arrived. We are lucky to have you. Thank you for choosing us as your parents. @nehadhupia #satnamwaheguruੴ ❤️ forever grateful 🙏."

In her latest interview with Grazia magazine, Neha Dhupia opened up about motherhood and said, "I enjoy listening to the little sounds Mehr makes - especially the way she low-key coos when she's deep into dreaming. Don't get me wrong, early parenthood is exhausting. But having a baby in the house is magical too. Time expands and contracts; each moment holds its own little eternity."

