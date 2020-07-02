    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Neha Dhupia Pens An Empowering Post On Body Positivity, Shares Throwback Pictures

      By
      |

      Neha Dhupia shared a powerful post on getting through body shaming. In an empowering note, she wrote how we are programmed to feel unworthy because of our body weight, and that we need to be kind to ourselves. She shared that it took her some time to realize this and be comfortable in her own skin.

      Neha Dhupia Pens An Empowering Post On Body Positivity

      Sharing a video from her reality show, Roadies, Neha wrote a lengthy note on Instagram. "Remember that photo of yourself from 5 years ago that makes you feel bad about your current weight?" she wrote, adding, "Well that same person 5 years ago had something else making her feel bad about her weight. We're programmed to feel unworthy, to feel not good enough."

      She continued, "Be kind to yourself and your body, it's the only one you've got! It took me a while to understand this and be proud and comfortable in my own skin. If you're reading this, DON'T waste as much time as I did! Your weighing scale doesn't define you, you do! ..#beenthruthicknthin."

      View this post on Instagram

      Remember that photo of yourself from 5 years ago that makes you feel bad about your current weight? Well that same person 5 years ago had something else making her feel bad about her weight. We're programmed to feel unworthy, to feel not good enough. Be kind to yourself and your body, it's the only one you've got! It took me a while to understand this and be proud and comfortable in my own skin. If you're reading this, DON'T waste as much time as I did! Your weighing scale doesn't define you, you do! ... 👉 #beenthruthicknthin

      A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on Jul 1, 2020 at 11:15pm PDT

      In the video, she says that she put on 23 kilos during her pregnancy, and was afraid that she would lose jobs. However, she was able to retain her job as a judge on Roadies, and said that our face and our body is not everything.

      She also took to her Twitter handle to share throwback pictures of herself which showed her body's journey.

      Neha was subjected to body shaming by netizens post pregnancy, when she resumed work. Her husband Angad Bedi had come to her defence and said that Neha is a strong woman who got back to work soon after delivery, and that women like her should be celebrated.

      ALSO READ: Raftaar Reacts To Neha Dhupia Getting Trolled For Slamming Roadies Contestant

      ALSO READ: Neha Dhupia Reveals She Heard Her Daughter Cry In The Middle Of Live Auditions For Roadies!

      Read more about: neha dhupia
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X