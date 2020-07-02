Neha Dhupia Pens An Empowering Post On Body Positivity, Shares Throwback Pictures

Neha Dhupia shared a powerful post on getting through body shaming. In an empowering note, she wrote how we are programmed to feel unworthy because of our body weight, and that we need to be kind to ourselves. She shared that it took her some time to realize this and be comfortable in her own skin.

Sharing a video from her reality show, Roadies, Neha wrote a lengthy note on Instagram. "Remember that photo of yourself from 5 years ago that makes you feel bad about your current weight?" she wrote, adding, "Well that same person 5 years ago had something else making her feel bad about her weight. We're programmed to feel unworthy, to feel not good enough."

She continued, "Be kind to yourself and your body, it's the only one you've got! It took me a while to understand this and be proud and comfortable in my own skin. If you're reading this, DON'T waste as much time as I did! Your weighing scale doesn't define you, you do! ..#beenthruthicknthin."

In the video, she says that she put on 23 kilos during her pregnancy, and was afraid that she would lose jobs. However, she was able to retain her job as a judge on Roadies, and said that our face and our body is not everything.

She also took to her Twitter handle to share throwback pictures of herself which showed her body's journey.

Neha was subjected to body shaming by netizens post pregnancy, when she resumed work. Her husband Angad Bedi had come to her defence and said that Neha is a strong woman who got back to work soon after delivery, and that women like her should be celebrated.

