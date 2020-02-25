    For Quick Alerts
      Neha Dhupia Reveals The One Thing She Did During Pregnancy: ‘I Listened To Every Food Craving’

      Neha Dhupia, who became mother to a baby girl in November 2018, says the one thing she did during her pregnancy was to indulge every food craving which she had suppressed for 15 years. Neha was speaking at Pregathon, an event which in Mumbai which encouraged a habit of fitness in expecting mothers.

      "The one thing I did was I listened to every food craving of mine because I had curbed it all for 15 years. So I ate my heart out. But at the same time I exercised, and I was still into fitness a lot," said Neha.

      Mira Rajput was also present with Neha to flag off the one kilometer walkathon for 375 pregnant women. Pregathon was created a record of maximum number of pregnant women walking for fitness.

      Neha continued, "I've always been the one who gets up and goes to work every day. So, for me to be able to wake up and consume myself in things that I love to do and have a feeling that this wonderful life is brewing inside me was just fantastic. I think that the only difference I was going through was, when I was at work I wasn't curbing my cravings. I didn't disclose my pregnancy for a long time and everyone around me was like, "but we've never seen you eat all this", and I'm like, "yeah, but I just feel eating doughnuts today."

      "My only advice would be to consume things you love and if you're home, spend a lot of time doing things you love -- maybe, read a book. Don't change anything about your life because you're pregnant," she concluded.

      Neha and her hubby Anga Bedi are proud parents to Mehr, their little one.

      Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 23:13 [IST]
